Chris Francoeur betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Chris Francoeur will be making his first appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in the last five years. The tournament runs Dec. 11-14 at Dye's Valley Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

    Latest odds for Francoeur at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • This is Francoeur's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Francoeur's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Sept. 8, 2024Fortinet Cup ChampionshipT2369-71-76-69+537.754
    Sept. 1, 2024CRMC Championship presented by GertensT3267-68-70-69-621.750
    Aug. 25, 2024CentrePort Canada Rail Park Manitoba OpenMC68-71-5--
    Aug. 18, 2024Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open presented by Lake Country Co-OpT4166-67-71-69-713.000
    Aug. 4, 2024BioSteel ChampionshipT1166-66-67-62-1960.000
    July 28, 2024Commissionaires Ottawa OpenMC73-65-6--
    July 21, 2024Bromont Open presented by DesjardinsT2667-67-69-66-1131.000
    July 14, 2024Explore NB OpenMC71-70-1--
    June 30, 2024ATB ClassicMC74-75+5--
    June 23, 2024The Beachlands Victoria Open presented by Times ColonistT765-65-65-69-1687.500

    Francoeur's recent performances

    • Francoeur has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Beachlands Victoria Open presented by Times Colonist, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 16-under.

    Francoeur's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---

    Francoeur's advanced stats and rankings

    • No YTD stats are available for Francoeur for the 2025 season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Francoeur as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

