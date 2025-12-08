Chase Sienkiewicz betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Chase Sienkiewicz finished tied for 26th at 1-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 as he looks to improve upon that performance in the 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Sienkiewicz's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T26
|71-76-68-66
|+1
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- In Sienkiewicz's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2024, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of 1-over.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Sienkiewicz's recent performances
- Sienkiewicz has not recorded any top-five, top-10, or top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He has an average of 0.203 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Sienkiewicz has an average of -0.704 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.113 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Sienkiewicz has an average of -0.353 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.964 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Sienkiewicz's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.203
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.704
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.113
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.353
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.964
Sienkiewicz's advanced stats and rankings
- Sienkiewicz posted a 0.203 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average in his past five tournaments, showing strength in his driving game.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Sienkiewicz struggled with a -0.704 mark in his past five starts, indicating room for improvement with his iron play.
- Around the greens, Sienkiewicz delivered a -0.113 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments. On the greens, he posted a -0.353 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five starts.
All stats in this article are accurate for Sienkiewicz as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.