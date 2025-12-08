Carl Yuan betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Carl Yuan returns to the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, set to tee off at Dye's Valley Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida from Dec. 11-14. Yuan looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 88th at seven-over.
Yuan's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T88
|74-72-74-67
|+7
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- In Yuan's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2024, he finished tied for 88th after posting a score of seven-over.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at nine-under.
Yuan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T61
|72-69-74-72
|+7
|2.862
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T59
|69-70-69-71
|-9
|2.987
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T29
|69-70-64-73
|-8
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-82
|+12
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|T11
|67-67-66-69
|-15
|--
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
Yuan's recent performances
- Yuan has finished in the top 20 once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Black Desert Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 15-under.
- Yuan has an average of 0.105 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.235 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Yuan has averaged -0.143 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Yuan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.336
|0.105
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.751
|-0.235
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.127
|-0.039
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.087
|0.027
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.456
|-0.143
Yuan's advanced stats and rankings
- Yuan has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.336 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.4 yards shows solid length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yuan has struggled with a -0.751 mark. He has hit 60.19% of Greens in Regulation.
- On the greens, Yuan has delivered a 0.087 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 28.50 Putts Per Round, and he has broken par 18.52% of the time. Yuan has earned 6 FedExCup Regular Season points this year, ranking 221st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Yuan as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.