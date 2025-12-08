PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
JUST NOW

Camilo Villegas betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Camilo Villegas of Colombia plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Seaside Course on November 21, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Camilo Villegas of Colombia plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Seaside Course on November 21, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Camilo Villegas has not competed in the tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14, 2025 with his sights set on earning status for the upcoming season at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Latest odds for Villegas at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • This is Villegas's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Villegas's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC67-69-6--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT971-70-68-67-8--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipW/D79+7--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipW/D73+2--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT3671-66-70-72-5--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-77+5--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC79-69+4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-72+1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT5368-69-67-70-106.325
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT3366-66-69-73-1019.563

    Villegas's recent performances

    • Villegas has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 8-under.
    • Villegas has an average of -0.789 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.337 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Villegas has averaged -0.606 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Villegas's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee176-0.740-0.789
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green108-0.019-0.337
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green800.0350.125
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting770.0850.396
    Average Strokes Gained: Total160-0.640-0.606

    Villegas's advanced stats and rankings

    • Villegas posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.740 (176th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.0 yards ranked 169th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Villegas sported a -0.019 mark that ranked 108th on TOUR. He ranked 156th with a 64.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Villegas delivered a 0.085 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 77th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 44th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.59, and he ranked 70th by breaking par 22.69% of the time.
    • Villegas has earned 150 FedExCup Regular Season points (163rd) this season, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.53% (157th).

    All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Dec 8, 2025

    The First Look: Preview final chance at PGA TOUR cards at Q-School

    The First Look
    Image for article.
    Dec 8, 2025

    Daniel Summerhays betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Dec 8, 2025

    Tyler Wilkes betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    Betting Profile
    R1
    Groupings Official

    Grant Thornton Invitational

    Coughlin / Novak
    Coughlin / Novak
    Coughlin / Novak
    Henderson / Conners
    Henderson / Conners
    Henderson / Conners
    Hull / Berger
    Hull / Berger
    Hull / Berger
    Khang / Mitchell
    Khang / Mitchell
    Khang / Mitchell
    Ko / Day
    Ko / Day
    Ko / Day
    Korda / Cauley
    Korda / Cauley
    Korda / Cauley
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW