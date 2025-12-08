Camilo Villegas betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Camilo Villegas of Colombia plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Seaside Course on November 21, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Camilo Villegas has not competed in the tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14, 2025 with his sights set on earning status for the upcoming season at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- This is Villegas's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Villegas's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-69
|-6
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T9
|71-70-68-67
|-8
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|W/D
|79
|+7
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|W/D
|73
|+2
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T36
|71-66-70-72
|-5
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|79-69
|+4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T53
|68-69-67-70
|-10
|6.325
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|66-66-69-73
|-10
|19.563
Villegas's recent performances
- Villegas has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 8-under.
- Villegas has an average of -0.789 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.337 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Villegas has averaged -0.606 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Villegas's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|176
|-0.740
|-0.789
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|108
|-0.019
|-0.337
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|80
|0.035
|0.125
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|77
|0.085
|0.396
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|160
|-0.640
|-0.606
Villegas's advanced stats and rankings
- Villegas posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.740 (176th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.0 yards ranked 169th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Villegas sported a -0.019 mark that ranked 108th on TOUR. He ranked 156th with a 64.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Villegas delivered a 0.085 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 77th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 44th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.59, and he ranked 70th by breaking par 22.69% of the time.
- Villegas has earned 150 FedExCup Regular Season points (163rd) this season, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.53% (157th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.