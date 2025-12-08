Caleb VanArragon betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Caleb VanArragon of the United States hits a tee shot on the 15th hole during the third round of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance 2025 at French Lick Golf Resort on October 11, 2025 in French Lick, Indiana. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Caleb VanArragon finished tied for 36th at two-over at the 2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry. He'll return to Dye's Valley Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida from Dec. 11-14 looking to improve on his previous showing.
VanArragon's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T36
|77-70-69-66
|+2
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- In VanArragon's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2024, he finished tied for 36th after posting a score of two-over.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at nine-under.
VanArragon's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance
|T12
|71-68-72-73
|-4
|63.5
|Sept. 21, 2025
|Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship
|MC
|75-68
|+1
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation
|T4
|66-63-68-66
|-17
|135
|Aug. 17, 2025
|Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron
|T33
|64-70-70-67
|-13
|20.071
|Aug. 10, 2025
|Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|NV5 Invitational
|T7
|63-66-64-70
|-21
|87.5
|July 20, 2025
|Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy Foods
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|July 13, 2025
|The Ascendant presented by Blue
|T37
|73-69-71-68
|-7
|15
|June 29, 2025
|Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS
|T50
|65-69-72-66
|-12
|7.5
VanArragon's recent performances
- VanArragon has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 17-under.
- VanArragon has an average of -0.343 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.003 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.289 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- VanArragon has an average of -0.423 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- VanArragon has averaged -1.059 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
VanArragon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.343
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.003
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.289
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.423
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.059
VanArragon's advanced stats and rankings
- VanArragon posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.343 in his past five tournaments, indicating struggles with his driving performance.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, VanArragon delivered a -0.003 mark in his past five starts, showing relatively steady iron play.
- Around the greens, VanArragon has averaged -0.289 Strokes Gained in his past five tournaments. On the putting surfaces, he has averaged -0.423 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five starts.
All stats in this article are accurate for VanArragon as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
