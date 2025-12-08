PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Caleb VanArragon betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Caleb VanArragon of the United States hits a tee shot on the 15th hole during the third round of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance 2025 at French Lick Golf Resort on October 11, 2025 in French Lick, Indiana. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Caleb VanArragon of the United States hits a tee shot on the 15th hole during the third round of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance 2025 at French Lick Golf Resort on October 11, 2025 in French Lick, Indiana. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Caleb VanArragon finished tied for 36th at two-over at the 2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry. He'll return to Dye's Valley Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida from Dec. 11-14 looking to improve on his previous showing.

    Latest odds for VanArragon at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    VanArragon's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3677-70-69-66+2

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • In VanArragon's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2024, he finished tied for 36th after posting a score of two-over.
    • Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at nine-under.

    VanArragon's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 12, 2025Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & FinanceT1271-68-72-73-463.5
    Sept. 21, 2025Nationwide Children's Hospital ChampionshipMC75-68+1--
    Sept. 14, 2025Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker FoundationT466-63-68-66-17135
    Aug. 17, 2025Albertsons Boise Open presented by ChevronT3364-70-70-67-1320.071
    Aug. 10, 2025Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by WoodhouseMC74-69+1--
    Aug. 3, 2025Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain HealthMC70-69-1--
    July 27, 2025NV5 InvitationalT763-66-64-70-2187.5
    July 20, 2025Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy FoodsMC71-73E--
    July 13, 2025The Ascendant presented by BlueT3773-69-71-68-715
    June 29, 2025Memorial Health Championship presented by LRST5065-69-72-66-127.5

    VanArragon's recent performances

    • VanArragon has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 17-under.
    • VanArragon has an average of -0.343 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.003 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.289 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • VanArragon has an average of -0.423 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • VanArragon has averaged -1.059 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    VanArragon's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.343
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.003
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.289
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.423
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.059

    VanArragon's advanced stats and rankings

    • VanArragon posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.343 in his past five tournaments, indicating struggles with his driving performance.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, VanArragon delivered a -0.003 mark in his past five starts, showing relatively steady iron play.
    • Around the greens, VanArragon has averaged -0.289 Strokes Gained in his past five tournaments. On the putting surfaces, he has averaged -0.423 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five starts.

    All stats in this article are accurate for VanArragon as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Dec 8, 2025

    Tyler Wilkes betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Dec 8, 2025

    William Nottingham betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Dec 8, 2025

    The First Look: LPGA, PGA TOUR team up for Grant Thornton Invitational

    The First Look
    R1
    Groupings Official

    Grant Thornton Invitational

    Coughlin / Novak
    Coughlin / Novak
    Coughlin / Novak
    Henderson / Conners
    Henderson / Conners
    Henderson / Conners
    Hull / Berger
    Hull / Berger
    Hull / Berger
    Khang / Mitchell
    Khang / Mitchell
    Khang / Mitchell
    Ko / Day
    Ko / Day
    Ko / Day
    Korda / Cauley
    Korda / Cauley
    Korda / Cauley
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW