Caleb VanArragon betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

VanArragon has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 17-under.

VanArragon has an average of -0.343 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.003 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.289 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

VanArragon has an average of -0.423 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.