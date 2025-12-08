Brendan Valdes betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

Valdes has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 15-under.

Valdes has an average of 0.176 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.591 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.348 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Valdes has an average of -0.383 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.