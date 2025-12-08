Brendan Valdes betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Brendan Valdes has not competed in the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in the past five years. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course from Dec. 11-14 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- This is Valdes' first time competing in the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in the past five years.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Valdes' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T72
|69-66-72-73
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T20
|64-71-68-66
|-15
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T41
|71-66-69-69
|-9
|--
|June 16, 2024
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-75
|+11
|--
Valdes' recent performances
- Valdes has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 15-under.
- Valdes has an average of 0.176 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.591 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.348 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Valdes has an average of -0.383 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Valdes has averaged -1.209 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Valdes' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.423
|0.176
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.419
|-0.591
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.210
|-0.348
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.014
|-0.383
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.192
|-1.209
Valdes' advanced stats and rankings
- Valdes posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.423 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.5 yards shows solid length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Valdes sported a -0.419 mark. He had a 71.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Valdes delivered a 0.014 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he had a Putts Per Round average of 28.92, and he broke par 24.07% of the time with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 12.04%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Valdes as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
