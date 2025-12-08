Brandon Hoelzer betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Brandon Hoelzer tees off on the seventh hole during the final round of the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron 2025 at Hillcrest Country Club on August 17, 2025 in Boise, Idaho. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Brandon Hoelzer finished tied for 50th at plus-4 the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Hoelzer's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T50
|74-74-68-68
|+4
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- In Hoelzer's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2024, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of plus-4.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at nine-under.
Hoelzer's recent performances
- Hoelzer has no top-five, top-10, or top-20 finishes over his last 10 appearances.
- His performance data shows limited recent tournament activity with no recorded finishes available.
Hoelzer's advanced stats and rankings
- Comprehensive statistical data for Hoelzer's 2025 season performance is currently unavailable.
- Limited strokes gained data from his past five tournaments shows no measurable statistics in key performance categories.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoelzer as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.