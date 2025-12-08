PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
Ben Martin betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben Martin of the United States lines up a putt on the fourth green during the first round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 20, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Ben Martin has not competed in this tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida from Dec. 11-14 for the 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Latest odds for Martin at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • This is Martin's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Martin's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT2166-69-68-63-16--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC74-70+2--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC70-72E--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC70-68-4--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT3471-67-69-73E12.133
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC69-69-4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC69-74-1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3366-68-69-69-1220.583

    Martin's recent performances

    • Martin's best finish over his last ten appearances came at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 16-under.
    • Martin has an average of 0.191 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.075 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Martin has an average of 0.073 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.374 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Martin has averaged -0.035 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Martin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee137-0.1690.191
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1030.0070.075
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green830.0280.073
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting960.031-0.374
    Average Strokes Gained: Total126-0.103-0.035

    Martin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Martin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.169 (137th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.7 yards ranked 148th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Martin sported a 0.007 mark that ranked 103rd on TOUR. He ranked 62nd with a 68.45% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Martin delivered a 0.031 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 96th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 111th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.09, and he ranked 74th by breaking par 22.54% of the time.
    • Martin has earned 99 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 173rd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Martin as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

