Ben Martin betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Ben Martin of the United States lines up a putt on the fourth green during the first round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 20, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Ben Martin has not competed in this tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida from Dec. 11-14 for the 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- This is Martin's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Martin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T21
|66-69-68-63
|-16
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T34
|71-67-69-73
|E
|12.133
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T33
|66-68-69-69
|-12
|20.583
Martin's recent performances
- Martin's best finish over his last ten appearances came at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 16-under.
- Martin has an average of 0.191 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.075 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Martin has an average of 0.073 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.374 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Martin has averaged -0.035 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Martin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|137
|-0.169
|0.191
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|103
|0.007
|0.075
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|83
|0.028
|0.073
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|96
|0.031
|-0.374
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|126
|-0.103
|-0.035
Martin's advanced stats and rankings
- Martin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.169 (137th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.7 yards ranked 148th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Martin sported a 0.007 mark that ranked 103rd on TOUR. He ranked 62nd with a 68.45% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Martin delivered a 0.031 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 96th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 111th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.09, and he ranked 74th by breaking par 22.54% of the time.
- Martin has earned 99 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 173rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Martin as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
