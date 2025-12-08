Austin Hitt betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
1 Min Read
Austin Hitt hits his tee shot on the first hole during the first round of the Compliance Solutions Championship at The Patriot Golf Club on October 2, 2025 in Owasso, Oklahoma. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Austin Hitt returns to the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, set to tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14, 2025. He'll look to improve upon his tied for 50th finish from last year's tournament where he shot 4-over.
Hitt's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T50
|74-69-71-70
|+4
|2023
|T97
|77-71-65-73
|+6
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- In Hitt's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2024, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of 4-over.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Hitt's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance
|T70
|76-79-71-79
|+17
|3.287
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Compliance Solutions Championship
|T43
|70-65-68-66
|-15
|12.143
|Sept. 21, 2025
|Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship
|MC
|78-70
|+6
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation
|2
|66-61-67-65
|-21
|330.000
|Aug. 17, 2025
|Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron
|T50
|65-69-71-69
|-10
|7.500
|Aug. 10, 2025
|Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse
|T61
|68-70-71-74
|-1
|4.700
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health
|T13
|68-66-68-64
|-14
|54.167
|July 27, 2025
|NV5 Invitational
|T15
|68-66-63-68
|-19
|47.000
|July 20, 2025
|Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy Foods
|T29
|63-71-70-70
|-14
|26.500
|July 13, 2025
|The Ascendant presented by Blue
|T31
|67-71-72-70
|-8
|23.000
Hitt's recent performances
- Hitt has finished in the top 20 three times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation, where he finished second with a score of 21-under.
Hitt's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Hitt's advanced stats and rankings
- Strokes Gained data is not currently available for Hitt in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hitt as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.