Austin Hitt betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

Austin Hitt hits his tee shot on the first hole during the first round of the Compliance Solutions Championship at The Patriot Golf Club on October 2, 2025 in Owasso, Oklahoma. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

    Austin Hitt returns to the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, set to tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14, 2025. He'll look to improve upon his tied for 50th finish from last year's tournament where he shot 4-over.

    Latest odds for Hitt at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Hitt's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5074-69-71-70+4
    2023T9777-71-65-73+6

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • In Hitt's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2024, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Hitt's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 12, 2025Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & FinanceT7076-79-71-79+173.287
    Oct. 5, 2025Compliance Solutions ChampionshipT4370-65-68-66-1512.143
    Sept. 21, 2025Nationwide Children's Hospital ChampionshipMC78-70+6--
    Sept. 14, 2025Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation266-61-67-65-21330.000
    Aug. 17, 2025Albertsons Boise Open presented by ChevronT5065-69-71-69-107.500
    Aug. 10, 2025Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by WoodhouseT6168-70-71-74-14.700
    Aug. 3, 2025Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain HealthT1368-66-68-64-1454.167
    July 27, 2025NV5 InvitationalT1568-66-63-68-1947.000
    July 20, 2025Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy FoodsT2963-71-70-70-1426.500
    July 13, 2025The Ascendant presented by BlueT3167-71-72-70-823.000

    Hitt's recent performances

    • Hitt has finished in the top 20 three times over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation, where he finished second with a score of 21-under.

    Hitt's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---

    Hitt's advanced stats and rankings

    • Strokes Gained data is not currently available for Hitt in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hitt as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

