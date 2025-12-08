PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
37M AGO

Andrew Putnam betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Andrew Putnam of the United States reacts after playing a shot on the 14th hole during the final round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort on November 23, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Andrew Putnam has not competed in the tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 with his sights set on earning his PGA TOUR card at the 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Latest odds for Putnam at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • This is Putnam's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Putnam's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT2561-69-69-68-15--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT6773-69-70-79+7--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT4064-70-69-70-15--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC71-74+3--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT6573-70-71-74+4--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-69-1--
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC66-72-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC70-68-4--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-69E--

    Putnam's recent performances

    • Putnam had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for 25th with a score of 15-under.
    • He has an average of -0.032 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Putnam has an average of -0.459 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.338 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Putnam has an average of 0.140 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.013 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee173-0.690-0.032
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green460.287-0.459
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green60.4650.338
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting160.4390.140
    Average Strokes Gained: Total500.501-0.013

    Putnam's advanced stats and rankings

    • Putnam posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.690 (173rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 280.5 yards ranked 179th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Putnam sported a 0.287 mark that ranked 46th on TOUR. He ranked 23rd with a 70.26% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Putnam delivered a 0.439 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 16th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 88th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.94, and he ranked 135th by breaking par 21.21% of the time.
    • Putnam has accumulated 423 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 96th.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 12.20% ranks third on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

