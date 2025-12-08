Andrew Putnam betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Andrew Putnam of the United States reacts after playing a shot on the 14th hole during the final round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort on November 23, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Andrew Putnam has not competed in the tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 with his sights set on earning his PGA TOUR card at the 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- This is Putnam's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Putnam's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T25
|61-69-69-68
|-15
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T67
|73-69-70-79
|+7
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T40
|64-70-69-70
|-15
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T65
|73-70-71-74
|+4
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|66-72
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
Putnam's recent performances
- Putnam had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for 25th with a score of 15-under.
- He has an average of -0.032 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Putnam has an average of -0.459 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.338 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Putnam has an average of 0.140 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.013 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|173
|-0.690
|-0.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|46
|0.287
|-0.459
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|6
|0.465
|0.338
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|16
|0.439
|0.140
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|50
|0.501
|-0.013
Putnam's advanced stats and rankings
- Putnam posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.690 (173rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 280.5 yards ranked 179th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Putnam sported a 0.287 mark that ranked 46th on TOUR. He ranked 23rd with a 70.26% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Putnam delivered a 0.439 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 16th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 88th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.94, and he ranked 135th by breaking par 21.21% of the time.
- Putnam has accumulated 423 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 96th.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 12.20% ranks third on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.