Andrew Kozan betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

Kozan had his best finish at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, where he finished T27 with a score of 4-under.

Kozan has an average of -0.181 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.092 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Kozan has an average of -0.193 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.219 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.