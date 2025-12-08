Andrew Kozan betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Andrew Kozan of the United States hits his second shot on the ninth hole during the first round of the Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy Foods at Highland Springs Country Club on July 17, 2025 in Springfield, Missouri. (Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)
Andrew Kozan has not competed in this tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida from Dec. 11-14 with hopes of advancing through Q-School.
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- This is Kozan's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Kozan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Compliance Solutions Championship
|T71
|66-66-69-75
|-8
|3.230
|Sept. 21, 2025
|Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship
|T27
|69-68-71-72
|-4
|31.733
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation
|T39
|65-66-70-72
|-7
|15.371
|Aug. 17, 2025
|Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health
|T37
|67-70-65-67
|-11
|16.500
|July 27, 2025
|NV5 Invitational
|MC
|68-68
|-6
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy Foods
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|The Ascendant presented by Blue
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS
|T40
|67-67-70-66
|-14
|12.688
|June 22, 2025
|Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
Kozan's recent performances
- Kozan had his best finish at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, where he finished T27 with a score of 4-under.
- Kozan has an average of -0.181 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.092 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kozan has an average of -0.193 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.219 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kozan has averaged -0.684 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kozan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.181
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.092
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.193
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.219
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.684
Kozan's advanced stats and rankings
- Kozan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.181 in his past five tournaments, indicating he lost strokes to the field with his driving.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five starts, Kozan recorded a -0.092 mark, showing slight struggles with his iron play.
- Around the greens, Kozan delivered a -0.193 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments. On the greens, he posted a -0.219 Strokes Gained: Putting average over the same span.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kozan as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
