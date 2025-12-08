PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
49M AGO

Andrew Kozan betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Andrew Kozan of the United States hits his second shot on the ninth hole during the first round of the Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy Foods at Highland Springs Country Club on July 17, 2025 in Springfield, Missouri. (Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

    Andrew Kozan has not competed in this tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida from Dec. 11-14 with hopes of advancing through Q-School.

    Latest odds for Kozan at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • This is Kozan's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Kozan's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 5, 2025Compliance Solutions ChampionshipT7166-66-69-75-83.230
    Sept. 21, 2025Nationwide Children's Hospital ChampionshipT2769-68-71-72-431.733
    Sept. 14, 2025Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker FoundationT3965-66-70-72-715.371
    Aug. 17, 2025Albertsons Boise Open presented by ChevronMC70-70-2--
    Aug. 3, 2025Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain HealthT3767-70-65-67-1116.500
    July 27, 2025NV5 InvitationalMC68-68-6--
    July 20, 2025Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy FoodsMC73-68-3--
    July 13, 2025The Ascendant presented by BlueMC73-76+5--
    June 29, 2025Memorial Health Championship presented by LRST4067-67-70-66-1412.688
    June 22, 2025Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita OpenMC72-69+1--

    Kozan's recent performances

    • Kozan had his best finish at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, where he finished T27 with a score of 4-under.
    • Kozan has an average of -0.181 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.092 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kozan has an average of -0.193 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.219 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kozan has averaged -0.684 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kozan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.181
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.092
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.193
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.219
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.684

    Kozan's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kozan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.181 in his past five tournaments, indicating he lost strokes to the field with his driving.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five starts, Kozan recorded a -0.092 mark, showing slight struggles with his iron play.
    • Around the greens, Kozan delivered a -0.193 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments. On the greens, he posted a -0.219 Strokes Gained: Putting average over the same span.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kozan as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

