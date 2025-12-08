Adam Hadwin betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Adam Hadwin has not competed in the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in the last five years. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14, 2025 with his sights set on performing well in this qualifying tournament.
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- This is Hadwin's first time competing in the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in the past five years.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Hadwin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|70
|71-64-68-72
|-7
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T11
|65-66-71-75
|-7
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T53
|68-70-67-70
|-13
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T44
|66-71-67-69
|-11
|9.556
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
Hadwin's recent performances
- Hadwin has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 7-under.
- Hadwin has an average of 0.001 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.260 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hadwin has averaged -0.390 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hadwin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|134
|-0.146
|0.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|167
|-0.455
|-0.260
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|114
|-0.053
|-0.036
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|86
|0.051
|-0.096
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|158
|-0.603
|-0.390
Hadwin's advanced stats and rankings
- Hadwin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.146 (134th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.8 yards ranks 118th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hadwin sports a -0.455 mark that ranks 167th on TOUR. He ranks 117th with a 66.16% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hadwin has delivered a 0.051 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 86th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 95th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranks 108th by breaking par 21.90% of the time.
- Hadwin has earned 254 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 135th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.