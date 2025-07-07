Jannik De Bruyn betting profile: ISCO Championship
Jannik De Bruyn of Germany plays a shot during day two of the Italian Open 2025 at Argentario Golf & Wellness Resort on June 27, 2025 in Porto Ercole, Italy. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)
Jannik De Bruyn will tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) July 10-13, 2025 for the 2025 ISCO Championship. This marks De Bruyn's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the ISCO Championship
- This is De Bruyn's first time competing in the ISCO Championship in the past five years.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Jannik De Bruyn's recent performances
- No recent performance data available for De Bruyn.
Jannik De Bruyn's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Jannik De Bruyn's advanced stats and rankings
- No advanced stats or rankings are available for De Bruyn's recent performances.
All stats in this article are accurate for De Bruyn as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
