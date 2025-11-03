Shane Lowry betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Shane Lowry of Ireland chips onto the 18th green on day four of the DP World India Championship 2025 at Delhi Golf Club on October 19, 2025 in New Delhi, India. (Prakash Singh/Getty Images)
Shane Lowry finished tied for 50th at one-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Southwind Aug. 7-10 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Lowry's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T50
|70-68-70-71
|-1
|2022
|T46
|68-68-71-69
|-4
|2021
|T11
|71-67-62-72
|-12
|2020
|MC
|72-69
|-1
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In Lowry's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of one-under.
- Lowry's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 11th at 12-under.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Lowry's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T13
|70-63-68-69
|-10
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T23
|70-69-75-67
|+1
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T59
|73-68-71-71
|+3
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T40
|70-72-74-66
|-2
|20.300
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T45
|72-73-66-69
|E
|14.357
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|79-78
|+17
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T13
|64-68-68-67
|-13
|55.200
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T23
|69-72-73-77
|+3
|45.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T2
|64-65-67-70
|-14
|375.000
Lowry's recent performances
- Lowry has one top-five finish and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 14-under.
- Lowry has an average of -0.054 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.979 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.490 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.498 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lowry has averaged -0.063 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lowry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|85
|0.085
|-0.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|3
|0.765
|0.979
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|75
|0.042
|-0.490
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|124
|-0.123
|-0.498
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|22
|0.769
|-0.063
Lowry's advanced stats and rankings
- Lowry posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.085 (85th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.1 yards ranked 143rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lowry sported a 0.765 mark that ranked third on TOUR. He ranked 73rd with a 67.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lowry delivered a -0.123 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 124th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 88th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.90, and he ranked 143rd by breaking par 20.48% of the time.
- Lowry accumulated 1,438 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 17th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lowry as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
