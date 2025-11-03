Shane Lowry betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

Lowry has one top-five finish and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 14-under.

Lowry has an average of -0.054 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.979 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.490 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.498 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.