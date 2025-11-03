PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
10H AGO

Shane Lowry betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Shane Lowry of Ireland chips onto the 18th green on day four of the DP World India Championship 2025 at Delhi Golf Club on October 19, 2025 in New Delhi, India. (Prakash Singh/Getty Images)

Shane Lowry of Ireland chips onto the 18th green on day four of the DP World India Championship 2025 at Delhi Golf Club on October 19, 2025 in New Delhi, India. (Prakash Singh/Getty Images)

    Shane Lowry finished tied for 50th at one-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Southwind Aug. 7-10 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Latest odds for Lowry at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Lowry's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5070-68-70-71-1
    2022T4668-68-71-69-4
    2021T1171-67-62-72-12
    2020MC72-69-1

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In Lowry's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of one-under.
    • Lowry's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 11th at 12-under.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Lowry's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT1370-63-68-69-10--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT2370-69-75-67+1--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5973-68-71-71+3--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT4070-72-74-66-220.300
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT4572-73-66-69E14.357
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC79-78+17--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT1364-68-68-67-1355.200
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2369-72-73-77+345.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT264-65-67-70-14375.000

    Lowry's recent performances

    • Lowry has one top-five finish and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 14-under.
    • Lowry has an average of -0.054 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.979 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.490 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.498 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lowry has averaged -0.063 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lowry's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee850.085-0.054
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green30.7650.979
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green750.042-0.490
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting124-0.123-0.498
    Average Strokes Gained: Total220.769-0.063

    Lowry's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lowry posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.085 (85th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.1 yards ranked 143rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lowry sported a 0.765 mark that ranked third on TOUR. He ranked 73rd with a 67.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lowry delivered a -0.123 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 124th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 88th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.90, and he ranked 143rd by breaking par 20.48% of the time.
    • Lowry accumulated 1,438 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 17th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lowry as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

