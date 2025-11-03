Aaron Rai betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Aaron Rai of England reacts to a missed birdie putt on the 18th green on day four of the BMW PGA Championship 2025 at Wentworth Golf Club on September 14, 2025 in Virginia Water, England. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)
Aaron Rai finished tied for 16th at eight-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Southwind Aug. 7-10 looking to improve upon that performance in the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Rai's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T16
|69-66-70-67
|-8
|2023
|T49
|66-68-70-73
|-3
|2022
|T51
|69-68-69-71
|-3
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In Rai's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of eight-under.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Rai's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T22
|70-69-68-67
|-6
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T5
|63-66-69-68
|-14
|100.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T34
|69-72-71-69
|-3
|25.667
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T47
|69-67-71-71
|-2
|9.500
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T17
|68-73-63-70
|-6
|54.750
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T33
|72-72-72-73
|+9
|28.250
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|79-74
|+9
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T19
|67-72-74-69
|-2
|52.000
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T23
|65-72-71-66
|-6
|40.000
Rai's recent performances
- Rai has finished in the top-20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 14-under.
- Rai has an average of 0.496 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.333 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Rai has averaged 1.140 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rai's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|21
|0.391
|0.496
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|22
|0.476
|0.333
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|66
|0.077
|0.216
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|126
|-0.134
|0.087
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|19
|0.808
|1.140
Rai's advanced stats and rankings
- Rai posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.391 (21st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 289.6 yards ranked 168th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rai sported a 0.476 mark that ranked 22nd on TOUR. He ranked 11th with a 70.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rai delivered a -0.134 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 126th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 164th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.71, and he ranked 88th by breaking par 21.99% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
