PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Aaron Rai betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Aaron Rai of England reacts to a missed birdie putt on the 18th green on day four of the BMW PGA Championship 2025 at Wentworth Golf Club on September 14, 2025 in Virginia Water, England. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)

Aaron Rai of England reacts to a missed birdie putt on the 18th green on day four of the BMW PGA Championship 2025 at Wentworth Golf Club on September 14, 2025 in Virginia Water, England. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)

    Aaron Rai finished tied for 16th at eight-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Southwind Aug. 7-10 looking to improve upon that performance in the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Latest odds for Rai at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Rai's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1669-66-70-67-8
    2023T4966-68-70-73-3
    2022T5169-68-69-71-3

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In Rai's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of eight-under.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Rai's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2270-69-68-67-6--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT563-66-69-68-14100.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT3469-72-71-69-325.667
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT4769-67-71-71-29.500
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1768-73-63-70-654.750
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT3372-72-72-73+928.250
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC79-74+9--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-71+1--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1967-72-74-69-252.000
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT2365-72-71-66-640.000

    Rai's recent performances

    • Rai has finished in the top-20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 14-under.
    • Rai has an average of 0.496 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.333 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Rai has averaged 1.140 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rai's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee210.3910.496
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green220.4760.333
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green660.0770.216
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting126-0.1340.087
    Average Strokes Gained: Total190.8081.140

    Rai's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rai posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.391 (21st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 289.6 yards ranked 168th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rai sported a 0.476 mark that ranked 22nd on TOUR. He ranked 11th with a 70.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Rai delivered a -0.134 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 126th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 164th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.71, and he ranked 88th by breaking par 21.99% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Nov 3, 2025

    Si Woo Kim betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Nov 3, 2025

    Johnny Keefer betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Nov 3, 2025

    Max McGreevy betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Bank of Utah Championship

    1

    Michael Brennan
    USA
    M. Brennan
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    -22

    1

    USA
    M. Brennan
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    2

    Rico Hoey
    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    -18

    2

    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    T3

    David Ford
    USA
    D. Ford
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T3

    USA
    D. Ford
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Thorbjørn Olesen
    DEN
    T. Olesen
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T3

    DEN
    T. Olesen
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T3

    Ben Silverman
    CAN
    B. Silverman
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T3

    CAN
    B. Silverman
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Justin Lower
    USA
    J. Lower
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T3

    USA
    J. Lower
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW