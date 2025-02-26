PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Mason Andersen betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Mason Andersen hits the links Feb. 27 - March 2 in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort (The Champion) following a 65th-place finish in the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, which was his last competition.

    Latest odds for Andersen at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
    • Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Austin Eckroat

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Andersen is competing at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches for the first time in the past five years.
    • When Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.541 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 SG: Putting (15th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Eckroat posted an average driving distance of 292.3 (45th in field), hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.00 putts per round (sixth).

    Andersen's recent performances

    • Andersen has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
    • Over his last five events, Andersen has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 4-under.
    • Off the tee, Mason Andersen has averaged 295.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Andersen is averaging 1.225 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Andersen is averaging -1.380 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Andersen .

    Andersen's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-298.0295.8
    Greens in Regulation %-44.44%59.26%
    Putts Per Round-30.5027.6
    Par Breakers-11.11%21.11%
    Bogey Avoidance-38.89%15.19%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Andersen's best finishes

    • Andersen took part in one tournament last season, and he didn't finish in the top 10.

    Andersen's best Strokes Gained performances

    Andersen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---1.528
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.410
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.332
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.225
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.380

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Andersen's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC76-80+14--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-69E--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC72-73-68-3--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-75+4--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld6568-68-74-71-34

    All stats in this article are accurate for Andersen as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    R1
    Groupings Official

    Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    USA
    P. Rodgers
    11:45AM UTC
    PHI
    R. Hoey
    11:45AM UTC
    USA
    M. Meissner
    11:45AM UTC
    USA
    D. McCarthy
    11:45AM UTC*
    USA
    S. Ryder
    11:45AM UTC*
    USA
    P. Fishburn
    11:45AM UTC*
    USA
    B. Hossler
    11:56AM UTC
    USA
    T. Montgomery
    11:56AM UTC
    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    11:56AM UTC
    USA
    M. Kim
    11:56AM UTC*
    ENG
    L. Donald
    11:56AM UTC*
    USA
    M. Hubbard
    11:56AM UTC*
    USA
    D. Ghim
    12:07PM UTC
    USA
    Car. Young
    12:07PM UTC
    FRA
    V. Perez
    12:07PM UTC
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW