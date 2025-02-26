Mason Andersen betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Mason Andersen hits the links Feb. 27 - March 2 in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort (The Champion) following a 65th-place finish in the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, which was his last competition.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Andersen is competing at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches for the first time in the past five years.
- When Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.541 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 SG: Putting (15th).
- En route to his victory last year, Eckroat posted an average driving distance of 292.3 (45th in field), hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.00 putts per round (sixth).
Andersen's recent performances
- Andersen has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
- Over his last five events, Andersen has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 4-under.
- Off the tee, Mason Andersen has averaged 295.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Andersen is averaging 1.225 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Andersen is averaging -1.380 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Andersen's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|298.0
|295.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|44.44%
|59.26%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.50
|27.6
|Par Breakers
|-
|11.11%
|21.11%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|38.89%
|15.19%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Andersen's best finishes
- Andersen took part in one tournament last season, and he didn't finish in the top 10.
Andersen's best Strokes Gained performances
Andersen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.528
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.410
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.332
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.225
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.380
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Andersen's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-80
|+14
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|72-73-68
|-3
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|65
|68-68-74-71
|-3
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for Andersen as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.