Mason Andersen betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Andersen has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.

He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.

Over his last five events, Andersen has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.

In his last five events, his average score has been 4-under.

Off the tee, Mason Andersen has averaged 295.8 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Andersen is averaging 1.225 Strokes Gained: Putting.