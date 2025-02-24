Isaiah Salinda betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
Isaiah Salinda hits the links in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Feb. 27 - March 2 after a third-place finish in the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in his most recent tournament.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In the past five years, this is Salinda's first time competing at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- When Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.541 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 SG: Putting (15th).
- Eckroat averaged 292.3 yards off the tee (45th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 81.94% (first), and attempted 28 putts per round (sixth) in that victory a year ago.
Salinda's recent performances
- Salinda has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Salinda has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of 3-under across his last five events.
- Isaiah Salinda has averaged 311.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Salinda has an average of 0.199 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Salinda is averaging 1.758 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Salinda's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|321.4
|311.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|52.78%
|67.32%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.00
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|-
|12.50%
|23.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|20.83%
|15.03%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Salinda's best finishes
- Salinda did not post a top-10 finish last season (he took part in one tournament).
- Last season Salinda's best performance came when he shot 19-under and finished third at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
Salinda's best Strokes Gained performances
Salinda's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|2.125
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.660
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.095
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.199
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|1.758
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Salinda's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|70-72-73-72
|+7
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|67-68-74
|-7
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|42
|68-75-75-73
|+3
|12
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|3
|65-67-68-65
|-19
|190
All stats in this article are accurate for Salinda as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
