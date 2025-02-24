Isaiah Salinda betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Salinda has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Salinda has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

He has an average score of 3-under across his last five events.

Isaiah Salinda has averaged 311.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Salinda has an average of 0.199 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.