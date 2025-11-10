PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Samuel Anderson betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Samuel Anderson will make his return to the Butterfield Bermuda Championship when the tournament tees off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16. Anderson has not competed in this tournament in the last five years.

    Latest odds for Anderson at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • Anderson will be making his first appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the past five years.
    • Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Anderson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 12, 2025Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & FinanceT4376-73-70-72+313.600
    Oct. 5, 2025Compliance Solutions ChampionshipT2063-65-68-69-1947.600
    Sep. 21, 2025Nationwide Children's Hospital ChampionshipT6470-71-74-71+24.193
    Sep. 14, 2025Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker FoundationMC70-72+2--
    Aug. 17, 2025Albertsons Boise Open presented by ChevronMC71-69-2--
    Aug. 10, 2025Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by WoodhouseT667-70-67-66-1495.000
    Aug. 3, 2025Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain HealthMC71-67-2--
    July 27, 2025NV5 InvitationalMC71-66-5--
    July 20, 2025Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy FoodsT4767-71-68-71-118.500
    July 13, 2025The Ascendant presented by BlueMC74-72+2--

    Anderson's recent performances

    • Anderson has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 14-under.

    Anderson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---

    Anderson's advanced stats and rankings

    • No YTD stats are available for Anderson for the 2025 season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Anderson as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Nov 10, 2025

    Jackson Suber betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Nov 10, 2025

    As last change looms, these DP World Tour players are projected to earn TOUR cards

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Nov 10, 2025

    Trevor Cone betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    World Wide Technology Championship

    1

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -29
    R4
    -9

    -29

    1

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -29
    R4
    -9

    T2

    Chad Ramey
    USA
    C. Ramey
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -7

    -27

    T2

    USA
    C. Ramey
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Sami Valimaki
    FIN
    S. Valimaki
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -8

    -27

    T2

    FIN
    S. Valimaki
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Garrick Higgo
    RSA
    G. Higgo
    Tot
    -26
    R4
    -4

    -26

    T4

    RSA
    G. Higgo
    Tot
    -26
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Trevor Cone
    USA
    T. Cone
    Tot
    -26
    R4
    -6

    -26

    T4

    USA
    T. Cone
    Tot
    -26
    R4
    -6

    T6

    Patrick Rodgers
    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -8

    -25

    T6

    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -8
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW