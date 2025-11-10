Samuel Anderson betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Samuel Anderson will make his return to the Butterfield Bermuda Championship when the tournament tees off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16. Anderson has not competed in this tournament in the last five years.
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- Anderson will be making his first appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the past five years.
- Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Anderson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance
|T43
|76-73-70-72
|+3
|13.600
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Compliance Solutions Championship
|T20
|63-65-68-69
|-19
|47.600
|Sep. 21, 2025
|Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship
|T64
|70-71-74-71
|+2
|4.193
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse
|T6
|67-70-67-66
|-14
|95.000
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|NV5 Invitational
|MC
|71-66
|-5
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy Foods
|T47
|67-71-68-71
|-11
|8.500
|July 13, 2025
|The Ascendant presented by Blue
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
Anderson's recent performances
- Anderson has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 14-under.
Anderson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Anderson's advanced stats and rankings
- No YTD stats are available for Anderson for the 2025 season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Anderson as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
