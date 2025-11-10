Oliver Betschart betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Oliver Betschart of Bermuda hits a tee shot on the fourth hole during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on November 10, 2023 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Marianna Massey/Getty Images)
Oliver Betschart will tee off Nov. 13-16 at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course, marking his first appearance at this tournament in the past five years. This marks Betschart's first appearance at this tournament in the past five years.
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- This is Betschart's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Betschart's recent performances
- Betschart has no recorded finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He has an average of -2.781 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Betschart has an average of -7.819 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -4.057 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Betschart has averaged -14.657 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Betschart's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-2.781
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-7.819
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-4.057
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-14.657
Betschart's advanced stats and rankings
- Betschart posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -2.781 in his past five tournaments.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of -7.819 in his past five tournaments indicates significant struggles with iron play.
- Betschart's putting has also been challenging, with a -4.057 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Betschart as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.