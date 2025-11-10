PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Oliver Betschart betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Oliver Betschart of Bermuda hits a tee shot on the fourth hole during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on November 10, 2023 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Marianna Massey/Getty Images)

Oliver Betschart of Bermuda hits a tee shot on the fourth hole during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on November 10, 2023 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Marianna Massey/Getty Images)

    Oliver Betschart will tee off Nov. 13-16 at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course, marking his first appearance at this tournament in the past five years. This marks Betschart's first appearance at this tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Betschart at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • This is Betschart's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Betschart's recent performances

    • Betschart has no recorded finishes over his last ten appearances.
    • He has an average of -2.781 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Betschart has an average of -7.819 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -4.057 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Betschart has averaged -14.657 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Betschart's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---2.781
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---7.819
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---4.057
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---14.657

    Betschart's advanced stats and rankings

    • Betschart posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -2.781 in his past five tournaments.
    • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of -7.819 in his past five tournaments indicates significant struggles with iron play.
    • Betschart's putting has also been challenging, with a -4.057 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Betschart as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Nov 10, 2025

    Jackson Suber betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Nov 10, 2025

    As last change looms, these DP World Tour players are projected to earn TOUR cards

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Nov 10, 2025

    Rico Hoey betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    World Wide Technology Championship

    1

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -29
    R4
    -9

    -29

    1

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -29
    R4
    -9

    T2

    Chad Ramey
    USA
    C. Ramey
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -7

    -27

    T2

    USA
    C. Ramey
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Sami Valimaki
    FIN
    S. Valimaki
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -8

    -27

    T2

    FIN
    S. Valimaki
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Garrick Higgo
    RSA
    G. Higgo
    Tot
    -26
    R4
    -4

    -26

    T4

    RSA
    G. Higgo
    Tot
    -26
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Trevor Cone
    USA
    T. Cone
    Tot
    -26
    R4
    -6

    -26

    T4

    USA
    T. Cone
    Tot
    -26
    R4
    -6

    T6

    Patrick Rodgers
    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -8

    -25

    T6

    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -8
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW