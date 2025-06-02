Trent Phillips betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
1 Min Read
Trent Phillips plays his shot on the fourth hole during the third round of the AdventHealth Championship 2025 at Blue Hills Country Club on May 17, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Trent Phillips returns to compete in the 2025 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX from June 5-8. He'll be looking to improve on his previous performance at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina.
Phillips' recent history at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|72-70
|-1
|2023
|T15
|68-64-70-68
|-15
At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- In Phillips' most recent appearance at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Phillips' best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 15th at 15-under.
- Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.
Phillips' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T31
|68-68-73-68
|-7
|--
Phillips' recent performances
- Phillips had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 31st with a score of 7-under.
Phillips' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.510
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.780
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.267
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.020
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|1.003
|-
Phillips' advanced stats and rankings
- Phillips has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.510 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 309.8 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Phillips is sporting a 0.780 mark. He has a 68.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Phillips has delivered a -0.020 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.25, and he is breaking par 26.39% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.