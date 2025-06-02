Tommy Gainey betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
Tommy Gainey of the United States plays his shot on the fourth hole during the second round of the AdventHealth Championship 2025 at Blue Hills Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Tommy Gainey returns to the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, set to take place June 5-8, 2025 at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina. Gainey will look to improve upon his missed cut from the previous year's event.
Gainey's recent history at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|70-71
|-2
|2020
|4
|68-61-68-68
|-20
At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- In Gainey's most recent appearance at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Gainey's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished fourth at 20-under.
- Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.
Gainey's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T53
|68-73-70-76
|-1
|3.764
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T75
|71-68-74-71
|-4
|1.493
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-78
|+4
|--
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|May 12, 2024
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|April 21, 2024
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|March 10, 2024
|Puerto Rico Open
|T32
|69-69-70-69
|-11
|12.227
Gainey's recent performances
- Gainey had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 32nd with a score of 11-under.
Gainey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Gainey's advanced stats and rankings
- Gainey has hit 64.58% of greens in regulation this season.
- His average driving distance for the 2025 season is 285.5 yards.
- Gainey has accumulated 5 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 215th on TOUR.
- He is averaging 28.63 putts per round this season.
- Gainey has a bogey avoidance rate of 13.89% in 2025.
- His par breakers percentage stands at 18.75% for the current season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gainey as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
