T.J. Vogel betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
1 Min Read
T.J. Vogel of the United States plays his shot on the fourth hole during the second round of the AdventHealth Championship 2025 at Blue Hills Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Berding/Getty Images)
T.J. Vogel is set to compete in the 2025 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX from June 5-8. The tournament will take place at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina.
Vogel's recent history at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|67-75
|-1
|2022
|MC
|72-68
|-3
|2020
|MC
|72-75
|+4
At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- In Vogel's most recent appearance at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.
Vogel's recent performances
- Vogel has not recorded any top-20 finishes in his last ten appearances.
Vogel's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Vogel's advanced stats and rankings
- No recent advanced stats are available for Vogel.
All stats in this article are accurate for Vogel as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.