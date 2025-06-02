PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
S.Y. Noh betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

Betting Profile

S.Y. Noh of South Korea plays his shot on the fourth hole during the third round of the AdventHealth Championship 2025 at Blue Hills Country Club on May 17, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    S.Y. Noh returns to the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX after missing the cut in 2024. He'll tee off at Thornblade Club June 5-8 looking to improve his performance in the 2025 edition of the tournament.

    Latest odds for Noh at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.

    Noh's recent history at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC70-69-4

    At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

    • In Noh's most recent appearance at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.

    Noh's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicT3069-72-66-67-8--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT6270-69-67-77-1--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipT4571-71-68-69-9--
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert ChampionshipMC71-67-4--
    July 28, 20243M OpenW/D74+3--
    July 14, 2024ISCO ChampionshipT669-66-68-65-2052.500
    July 7, 2024John Deere ClassicMC68-71-3--
    May 12, 2024Myrtle Beach ClassicT3269-68-68-70-914.234
    May 5, 2024THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5969-66-73-67-95.000

    Noh's recent performances

    • Noh has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he tied for sixth with a score of 20-under.

    Noh's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---

    Noh's advanced stats and rankings

    • Noh has a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 58.33% in the 2025 season.
    • His average Driving Distance for the 2025 season is 298.8 yards.
    • Noh is averaging 28.00 Putts Per Round in 2025.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 13.89% for the 2025 season.
    • Noh has a Par Breakers percentage of 16.67% in 2025.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Noh as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

