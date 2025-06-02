S.Y. Noh betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
1 Min Read
S.Y. Noh of South Korea plays his shot on the fourth hole during the third round of the AdventHealth Championship 2025 at Blue Hills Country Club on May 17, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Berding/Getty Images)
S.Y. Noh returns to the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX after missing the cut in 2024. He'll tee off at Thornblade Club June 5-8 looking to improve his performance in the 2025 edition of the tournament.
Noh's recent history at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|70-69
|-4
At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- In Noh's most recent appearance at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.
Noh's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|T30
|69-72-66-67
|-8
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T62
|70-69-67-77
|-1
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T45
|71-71-68-69
|-9
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|W/D
|74
|+3
|--
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|T6
|69-66-68-65
|-20
|52.500
|July 7, 2024
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|May 12, 2024
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|T32
|69-68-68-70
|-9
|14.234
|May 5, 2024
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T59
|69-66-73-67
|-9
|5.000
Noh's recent performances
- Noh has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he tied for sixth with a score of 20-under.
Noh's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Noh's advanced stats and rankings
- Noh has a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 58.33% in the 2025 season.
- His average Driving Distance for the 2025 season is 298.8 yards.
- Noh is averaging 28.00 Putts Per Round in 2025.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 13.89% for the 2025 season.
- Noh has a Par Breakers percentage of 16.67% in 2025.
All stats in this article are accurate for Noh as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
