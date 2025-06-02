Sebastian Moss betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
Sebastian Moss will tee off at Thornblade Club June 5-8 in the 2025 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- This is Moss's first time competing in the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX in the past five years.
- Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.
Sebastian Moss's recent performances
- Moss has no recorded finishes in his last ten appearances.
- He has no Strokes Gained data available for his past five tournaments.
Sebastian Moss's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Sebastian Moss's advanced stats and rankings
- No advanced stats are available for Moss's 2025 season or his past five performances.
All stats in this article are accurate for Moss as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
