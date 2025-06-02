Ross Steelman betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
Ross Steelman watches his tee shot on the second hole during the final round of the UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH 2025 at Raleigh Country Club on June 01, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
Ross Steelman competes in the 2025 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX June 5-8 at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- This is Steelman's first time competing in the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX in the past five years.
- Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.
Steelman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T25
|67-69-69-65
|-14
|--
Steelman's recent performances
- Steelman had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 25th with a score of 14-under.
Steelman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.752
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.606
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.114
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.281
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|1.526
|-
Steelman's advanced stats and rankings
- Steelman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.752 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 313.3 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Steelman is sporting a 0.606 mark. He has a 75.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Steelman has delivered a 0.281 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he is breaking par 30.56% of the time.
- Steelman's Bogey Avoidance rate is 13.89% this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Steelman as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
