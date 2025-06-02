PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
37M AGO

Rhein Gibson betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rhein Gibson of Australia lines up a putt on the 18th hole during the second round of the LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National Golf Club on April 17, 2025 in Lakewood Ranch, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Rhein Gibson of Australia lines up a putt on the 18th hole during the second round of the LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National Golf Club on April 17, 2025 in Lakewood Ranch, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    Rhein Gibson returns to the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, which takes place June 5-8 at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina. Gibson looks to improve upon his recent performances at this event, where he has struggled to make the cut.

    Latest odds for Gibson at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.

    Gibson's recent history at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC64-75-4
    2023MC68-73-2
    2022T2570-68-67-68-12

    At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

    • In Gibson's most recent appearance at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Gibson's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 25th at 12-under.
    • Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.

    Gibson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 31, 2024Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-71+3--

    Gibson's recent performances

    • Gibson's best finish in his last ten appearances was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he missed the cut with a score of 3-over.

    Gibson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---

    Gibson's advanced stats and rankings

    • No advanced stats are available for Gibson's recent performances.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gibson as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    2

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    3

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -2

    4

    CAN
    N. Taylor
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +1

    T5

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -2
    R4
    -1

    T5

    USA
    M. McNealy
    Tot
    -2
    R4
    -2

    T7

    USA
    B. Snedeker
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    -7

    T7

    USA
    T. Hoge
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    -2

    T7

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    +1

    T7

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    +2

    T7

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    +2

    T12

    CAN
    T. Pendrith
    Tot
    E
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    E
    R4
    -1

    T12

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    E
    R4
    E

    T12

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    E
    R4
    +2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW