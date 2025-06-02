Raul Pereda betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
Raul Pereda of Mexico plays his shot on the fourth hole during the second round of the AdventHealth Championship 2025 at Blue Hills Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Raul Pereda returns to the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, where he finished tied for 60th last year. He'll tee off at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina, June 5-8 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.
Pereda's recent history at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T60
|70-68-71-72
|-4
At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- In Pereda's most recent appearance at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, in 2024, he finished tied for 60th after posting a score of 4-under.
- Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.
Pereda's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|DQ
|74
|+3
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|77-72
|+5
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|T54
|68-68-70-70
|-8
|--
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|Sept. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|Aug. 11, 2024
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|July 7, 2024
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
Pereda's recent performances
- Pereda had his best finish at the Black Desert Championship, where he finished tied for 54th with a score of 8-under.
Pereda's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Pereda's advanced stats and rankings
No advanced stats or rankings are available for Raul Pereda for the 2025 season or his past five performances.
All stats in this article are accurate for Pereda as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
