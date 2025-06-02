Preston Summerhays betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
Preston Summerhays competes in the 2025 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX June 5-8 at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- This is Summerhays' first time competing in the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX in the past five years.
- Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.
Summerhays' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
Summerhays' recent performances
- Summerhays' best finish in his last 10 appearances came at the Valero Texas Open, where he missed the cut with a score of 3-over.
Summerhays' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.365
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-2.095
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-1.623
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|1.475
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.879
|-
Summerhays' advanced stats and rankings
- Summerhays has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.365 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 312.5 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Summerhays has sported a -2.095 mark. He has a 44.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Summerhays has delivered a 1.475 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 25.50, and he is breaking par 19.44% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Summerhays as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.