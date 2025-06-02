Phichaksn Maichon betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
Phichaksn Maichon of Texas A&M University tees off on the fourth tee during the 2025 NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championship at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa on May 26, 2025 in Carlsbad, California. (Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)
Phichaksn Maichon will compete in the 2025 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX from June 5-8. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- This is Maichon's first time competing in the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX in the past five years.
- Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.
Maichon's recent performances
- No recent performance data is available for Maichon.
Maichon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Maichon's advanced stats and rankings
- No advanced stats or rankings are available for Maichon for the 2025 season or his past five performances.
All stats in this article are accurate for Maichon as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
