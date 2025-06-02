Petr Hruby betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
Petr Hruby of Czechia plays his shot from the ninth bunker during the final round of the Visit Knoxville Open 2025 at Holston Hills Country Club on May 25, 2025 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
Petr Hruby will tee off at Thornblade Club June 5-8 for the 2025 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX. This marks Hruby's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- This is Hruby's first time competing in the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX in the past five years.
- Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.
Petr Hruby's recent performances
- No recent performance data is available for Hruby.
Petr Hruby's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Petr Hruby's advanced stats and rankings
- No advanced stats are available for Hruby in the 2025 season or from his past five performances.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hruby as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
