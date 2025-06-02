Peter Kuest betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
Peter Kuest of the United States plays his shot on the fourth hole during the first round of the AdventHealth Championship 2025 at Blue Hills Country Club on May 15, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Peter Kuest returns to the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, teeing off at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina, June 5-8. He'll look to improve on his previous performances in this event.
Kuest's recent history at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|73-69
|-1
|2022
|T70
|65-69-73-74
|-4
At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- In Kuest's most recent appearance at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Kuest's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 70th at 4-under.
- Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.
Kuest's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|May 5, 2024
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|April 21, 2024
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T9
|68-72-67-66
|-15
|--
|April 7, 2024
|Valero Texas Open
|T10
|69-71-74-68
|-6
|--
Kuest's recent performances
- Kuest has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 15-under.
Kuest's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Kuest's advanced stats and rankings
No YTD stats available for player.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kuest as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
