Patrick Welch betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
Patrick Welch plays his tee shot on the fourth hole during the first round of the UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH 2025 at Raleigh Country Club on May 29, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
Patrick Welch returns to compete in the 2025 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, which takes place June 5-8. He'll tee off at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina, looking to improve upon his previous performances in this event.
Welch's recent history at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|68-72
|-3
|2023
|MC
|66-75
|-2
At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- In Welch's most recent appearance at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.
Welch's recent performances
- Welch has not recorded any top-20 finishes in his last ten appearances.
Welch's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Welch's advanced stats and rankings
- No advanced stats are available for Welch's recent performances.
All stats in this article are accurate for Welch as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
