2H AGO

Omar Morales betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Omar Morales of Mexico plays his shot from the first tee during the second round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2024 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 08, 2024 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

    Omar Morales will tee off at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina, for the 2025 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX from June 5-8. This marks Morales' first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Morales at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.

    At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

    • This is Morales' first time competing in the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX in the past five years.
    • Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.

    Omar Morales' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    June 16, 2024U.S. OpenMC73-74+7--
    Feb. 25, 2024Mexico Open at VidantaMC70-71-1--

    Omar Morales' recent performances

    • Morales' best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he missed the cut with a score of 1-under.

    Omar Morales' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---

    Omar Morales' advanced stats and rankings

    • No advanced stats or rankings are currently available for Omar Morales.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Morales as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

