Omar Morales betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
Omar Morales of Mexico plays his shot from the first tee during the second round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2024 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 08, 2024 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
Omar Morales will tee off at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina, for the 2025 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX from June 5-8. This marks Morales' first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- This is Morales' first time competing in the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX in the past five years.
- Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.
Omar Morales' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|June 16, 2024
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
|Feb. 25, 2024
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
Omar Morales' recent performances
- Morales' best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he missed the cut with a score of 1-under.
Omar Morales' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Omar Morales' advanced stats and rankings
- No advanced stats or rankings are currently available for Omar Morales.
All stats in this article are accurate for Morales as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
