Nick Gabrelcik betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
Nick Gabrelcik of the United States plays his shot on the sixth tee during the second round of the Visit Knoxville Open 2025 at Holston Hills Country Club on May 23, 2025 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
Nick Gabrelcik returns to the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, teeing off at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina from June 5-8, 2025. Gabrelcik missed the cut in his previous appearance at this event in 2024.
Gabrelcik's recent history at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|70-69
|-4
At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- In Gabrelcik's most recent appearance at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.
Gabrelcik's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|March 24, 2024
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|80-67
|+5
|--
Gabrelcik's recent performances
- Gabrelcik's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Valspar Championship, where he missed the cut with a score of 5-over.
Gabrelcik's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.162
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.308
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.750
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-1.794
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.191
|-
Gabrelcik's advanced stats and rankings
- Gabrelcik has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.162 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 290.3 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gabrelcik has sported a -0.308 mark. He has a 58.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Gabrelcik has delivered a -1.794 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 30.50, and he is breaking par 11.11% of the time.
- Gabrelcik's Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 22.22% this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gabrelcik as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
