PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Nick Gabrelcik betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nick Gabrelcik of the United States plays his shot on the sixth tee during the second round of the Visit Knoxville Open 2025 at Holston Hills Country Club on May 23, 2025 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

Nick Gabrelcik of the United States plays his shot on the sixth tee during the second round of the Visit Knoxville Open 2025 at Holston Hills Country Club on May 23, 2025 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

    Nick Gabrelcik returns to the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, teeing off at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina from June 5-8, 2025. Gabrelcik missed the cut in his previous appearance at this event in 2024.

    Latest odds for Gabrelcik at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.

    Gabrelcik's recent history at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC70-69-4

    At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

    • In Gabrelcik's most recent appearance at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.

    Gabrelcik's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    March 24, 2024Valspar ChampionshipMC80-67+5--

    Gabrelcik's recent performances

    • Gabrelcik's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Valspar Championship, where he missed the cut with a score of 5-over.

    Gabrelcik's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.162-
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.308-
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.750-
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.794-
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.191-

    Gabrelcik's advanced stats and rankings

    • Gabrelcik has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.162 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 290.3 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gabrelcik has sported a -0.308 mark. He has a 58.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Gabrelcik has delivered a -1.794 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 30.50, and he is breaking par 11.11% of the time.
    • Gabrelcik's Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 22.22% this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gabrelcik as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    2

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    3

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -2

    4

    CAN
    N. Taylor
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +1

    T5

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -2
    R4
    -1

    T5

    USA
    M. McNealy
    Tot
    -2
    R4
    -2

    T7

    USA
    B. Snedeker
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    -7

    T7

    USA
    T. Hoge
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    -2

    T7

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    +1

    T7

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    +2

    T7

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    +2

    T12

    CAN
    T. Pendrith
    Tot
    E
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    E
    R4
    -1

    T12

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    E
    R4
    E

    T12

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    E
    R4
    +2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW