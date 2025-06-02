Nelson Ledesma betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
Nelson Ledesma of Argentina plays his shot on the fourth hole during the second round of the AdventHealth Championship 2025 at Blue Hills Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Nelson Ledesma returns to the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, which takes place June 5-8 at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina. Ledesma will be looking to improve upon his previous performances in this event.
Ledesma's recent history at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|72-67
|-4
|2023
|MC
|76-77
|+10
|2022
|T7
|63-66-70-68
|-18
At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- In Ledesma's most recent appearance at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- Ledesma's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for seventh at 18-under.
- Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.
Ledesma's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|76-71
|+5
|--
Ledesma's recent performances
- Ledesma's best finish in his last ten appearances came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he missed the cut with a score of 5-over.
Ledesma's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-1.483
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.078
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.295
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-1.350
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-4.206
|-
Ledesma's advanced stats and rankings
- Ledesma has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.483 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ledesma has sported a -1.078 mark. He has a 55.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ledesma has delivered a -1.350 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he has broken par 16.67% of the time.
- Ledesma's average Driving Distance this season is 292.0 yards.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 25.00% for the season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ledesma as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
