1H AGO

Matt Atkins betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matt Atkins of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Visit Knoxville Open 2025 at Holston Hills Country Club on May 24, 2025 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

Matt Atkins of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Visit Knoxville Open 2025 at Holston Hills Country Club on May 24, 2025 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

    Matt Atkins returns to compete in the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, teeing off at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina, June 5-8. The tournament offers a purse of $1 million for players vying for the top spot.

    Latest odds for Atkins at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.

    Atkins' recent history at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5166-69-70-72-8
    2023T6468-67-75-73-2
    2022MC70-71-2
    2020MC69-71-3

    At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

    • In Atkins' most recent appearance at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, in 2024, he finished tied for 51st after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.

    Atkins' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 12, 2024Myrtle Beach ClassicT4669-69-70-70-6--
    Feb. 25, 2024Mexico Open at VidantaMC69-73E--

    Atkins' recent performances

    • Atkins had his best finish at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 46th with a score of 6-under.

    Atkins' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---

    Atkins' advanced stats and rankings

    • No advanced stats are available for Matt Atkins for the 2025 season or his past five performances.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Atkins as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

