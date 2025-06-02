Matt Atkins betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
Matt Atkins of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Visit Knoxville Open 2025 at Holston Hills Country Club on May 24, 2025 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
Matt Atkins returns to compete in the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, teeing off at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina, June 5-8. The tournament offers a purse of $1 million for players vying for the top spot.
Atkins' recent history at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T51
|66-69-70-72
|-8
|2023
|T64
|68-67-75-73
|-2
|2022
|MC
|70-71
|-2
|2020
|MC
|69-71
|-3
At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- In Atkins' most recent appearance at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, in 2024, he finished tied for 51st after posting a score of 8-under.
- Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.
Atkins' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 12, 2024
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|T46
|69-69-70-70
|-6
|--
|Feb. 25, 2024
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
Atkins' recent performances
- Atkins had his best finish at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 46th with a score of 6-under.
Atkins' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Atkins' advanced stats and rankings
- No advanced stats are available for Matt Atkins for the 2025 season or his past five performances.
All stats in this article are accurate for Atkins as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
