Logan McAllister betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
Logan McAllister of the United States reacts to his shot off the 9th tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open 2025 at Holston Hills Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
Logan McAllister returns to the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, where he tied for 24th in 2023. He'll tee off at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina, June 5-8 for the 2025 edition of this tournament.
McAllister's recent history at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|69-70
|-4
|2023
|T24
|62-69-73-68
|-13
|2022
|MC
|67-75
|-1
At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- In McAllister's most recent appearance at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- McAllister's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 24th at 13-under.
- Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.
McAllister's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 16, 2024
|U.S. Open
|MC
|70-79
|+9
|--
McAllister's recent performances
- McAllister had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he missed the cut with a score of 9-over.
McAllister's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
McAllister's advanced stats and rankings
- No advanced stats are available for McAllister's recent performances.
All stats in this article are accurate for McAllister as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
