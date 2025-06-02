KK Limbhasut betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
1 Min Read
KK Limbhasut of Thailand plays his shot on the fourth hole during the second round of the AdventHealth Championship 2025 at Blue Hills Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Berding/Getty Images)
KK Limbhasut returns to the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, set to tee off at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina, June 5-8. He'll look to improve upon his previous performances in this tournament.
Limbhasut's recent history at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T42
|71-67-68-69
|-10
|2020
|68
|67-70-75-65
|-8
At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- In Limbhasut's most recent appearance at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, in 2024, he finished tied for 42nd after posting a score of 10-under.
- Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.
Limbhasut's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 5, 2024
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
Limbhasut's recent performances
- Limbhasut's best finish in his last ten appearances came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he missed the cut with a score of even par.
Limbhasut's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Limbhasut's advanced stats and rankings
- No advanced stats are available for Limbhasut's recent performances.
All stats in this article are accurate for Limbhasut as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.