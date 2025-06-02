Julián Etulain betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
JuliÃ¡n Etulain of Argentina plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of the 2025 Tulum Championship at PGA Riviera Maya on May 02, 2025 in Tulum, Mexico. (Luke Hales/Getty Images)
Julián Etulain returns to the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, teeing off at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina, June 5-8. He'll look to improve on his previous performances at this event.
Etulain's recent history at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T31
|67-67-72-68
|-11
|2022
|T25
|66-71-67-69
|-12
|2020
|T52
|68-66-70-71
|-10
At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- In Etulain's most recent appearance at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, in 2023, he finished tied for 31st after posting a score of 11-under.
- Etulain's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 25th at 12-under.
- Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.
Etulain's recent performances
- Etulain has no recorded finishes in his last ten tournaments.
- He has not achieved any victories, top-5, top-10, or top-20 finishes in his last ten performances.
Etulain's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Etulain's advanced stats and rankings
- No recent advanced stats are available for Etulain in his past five performances.
All stats in this article are accurate for Etulain as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
