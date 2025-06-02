José de Jesús Rodríguez betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
JosÃ© de JesÃºs RodrÃguez of Mexico plays his shot from the first tee during the second round of the 2025 Tulum Championship at PGA Riviera Maya on May 02, 2025 in Tulum, Mexico. (Luke Hales/Getty Images)
José de Jesús Rodríguez returns to the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, set to take place June 5-8, 2025, at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina. Rodríguez will be looking to improve upon his previous performance at this event.
Rodríguez's recent history at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|66-73
|-4
At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- In Rodríguez's most recent appearance at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.
Rodríguez's recent performances
- Rodríguez has not recorded any top-20 finishes in his last ten appearances.
- Strokes Gained data for his past five tournaments is not available.
Rodríguez's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Rodríguez's advanced stats and rankings
- No advanced stats are available for Rodríguez for the 2025 season or his past five performances.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rodríguez as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
