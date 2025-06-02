Jeffrey Kang betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
Jeffrey Kang of the United States plays his shot from the 18th rough during the final round of the Visit Knoxville Open 2025 at Holston Hills Country Club on May 25, 2025 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
Jeffrey Kang will compete in the 2025 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX from June 5-8. He'll tee off at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina, looking to improve on his previous performance at this event.
Kang's recent history at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|72-71
|E
At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- In Kang's most recent appearance at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting an even-par score.
- Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.
Kang's recent performances
- Kang has no recorded top-five, top-10, or top-20 finishes in his last ten performances.
- Kang has no Strokes Gained data available for his past five tournaments.
Kang's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Kang's advanced stats and rankings
- No advanced stats are available for Kang for the 2025 season or his past five performances.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kang as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
