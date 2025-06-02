Ian Gilligan betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
Ian Gilligan of the United States plays a shot on the first hole during the second round of the Shriners Children's Open 2024 at TPC Summerlin on October 18, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Ian Gilligan will make his debut at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, teeing off at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina from June 5-8, 2025. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- This is Gilligan's first time competing in the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX in the past five years.
- Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.
Ian Gilligan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|T16
|70-69-66-65
|-14
|--
Ian Gilligan's recent performances
- Gilligan had his best finish at the Shriners Children's Open, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 14-under.
Ian Gilligan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Ian Gilligan's advanced stats and rankings
- No advanced stats or rankings are currently available for Ian Gilligan.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gilligan as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
