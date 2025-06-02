PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Ian Gilligan betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ian Gilligan of the United States plays a shot on the first hole during the second round of the Shriners Children's Open 2024 at TPC Summerlin on October 18, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Ian Gilligan will make his debut at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, teeing off at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina from June 5-8, 2025. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Gilligan at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.

    At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

    • This is Gilligan's first time competing in the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX in the past five years.
    • Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.

    Ian Gilligan's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenT1670-69-66-65-14--

    Ian Gilligan's recent performances

    • Gilligan had his best finish at the Shriners Children's Open, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 14-under.

    Ian Gilligan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---

    Ian Gilligan's advanced stats and rankings

    • No advanced stats or rankings are currently available for Ian Gilligan.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gilligan as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.

