Emilio Gonzalez betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
1 Min Read
Emilio Gonzalez of Mexico plays his shot from the 18th fairway during the final round of the Visit Knoxville Open 2025 at Holston Hills Country Club on May 25, 2025 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
Emilio Gonzalez returns to the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, which takes place June 5-8 at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina. Gonzalez will look to improve upon his previous performance at this event.
Gonzalez's recent history at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|67-72
|-4
At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- In Gonzalez's most recent appearance at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.
Gonzalez's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|DQ
|73-71
|E
|--
|March 31, 2024
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T74
|73-68-72-71
|+4
|--
Gonzalez's recent performances
- Gonzalez's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he tied for 74th with a score of 4-over.
Gonzalez's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Gonzalez's advanced stats and rankings
- No advanced stats are available for Gonzalez in his past five performances.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gonzalez as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.