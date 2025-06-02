PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Cole Sherwood betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Cole Sherwood of the United States plays his shot on the fourth hole during the first round of the AdventHealth Championship 2025 at Blue Hills Country Club on May 15, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Cole Sherwood returns to the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, which takes place June 5-8 at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina. Sherwood will look to improve upon his previous performance at this event.

    Latest odds for Sherwood at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.

    Sherwood's recent history at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC71-70-2

    At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

    • In Sherwood's most recent appearance at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under par.

    Sherwood's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Sept. 15, 2024Procore ChampionshipMC70-74E--
    July 7, 2024John Deere ClassicMC71-72+1--

    Sherwood's recent performances

    • Sherwood's best finish in his last 10 appearances came at the Procore Championship, where he missed the cut with a score of even par.

    Sherwood's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---

    Sherwood's advanced stats and rankings

    • No recent advanced stats are available for Cole Sherwood.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Sherwood as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.

