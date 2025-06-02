Blades Brown betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
Blades Brown of the United States lines up a putt on the fifth green during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Blades Brown will tee off at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina for the 2025 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX. The tournament is set to take place June 5-8, with Brown looking to make his mark on the 6,842-yard, par-71 course.
At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- This is Brown's first time competing in the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX in the past five years.
- Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.
Brown's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T37
|66-71-74-68
|-5
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T34
|68-69-67-71
|-9
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|72-64-74
|-6
|--
|May 12, 2024
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|T26
|72-67-66-69
|-10
|--
Brown's recent performances
- Brown's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 10-under.
Brown's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.147
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.058
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.550
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.044
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.389
|-
Brown's advanced stats and rankings
- Brown has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.147 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.2 yards has been solid.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Brown has sported a 0.058 mark. He has hit 69.28% of Greens in Regulation.
- On the greens, Brown has delivered a -0.044 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 29.47 Putts Per Round, and has broken par 22.22% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Brown as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
