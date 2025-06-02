PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
51M AGO

Blades Brown betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Blades Brown of the United States lines up a putt on the fifth green during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Blades Brown will tee off at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina for the 2025 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX. The tournament is set to take place June 5-8, with Brown looking to make his mark on the 6,842-yard, par-71 course.

    Latest odds for Brown at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.

    At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

    • This is Brown's first time competing in the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX in the past five years.
    • Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.

    Brown's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC68-75+3--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3766-71-74-68-5--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC78-71+7--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC71-69-4--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT3468-69-67-71-9--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC72-64-74-6--
    May 12, 2024Myrtle Beach ClassicT2672-67-66-69-10--

    Brown's recent performances

    • Brown's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 10-under.

    Brown's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.147-
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.058-
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.550-
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.044-
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.389-

    Brown's advanced stats and rankings

    • Brown has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.147 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.2 yards has been solid.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Brown has sported a 0.058 mark. He has hit 69.28% of Greens in Regulation.
    • On the greens, Brown has delivered a -0.044 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 29.47 Putts Per Round, and has broken par 22.22% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Brown as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.

