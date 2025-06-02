Andrew Kozan betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
Andrew Kozan of the United States plays his shot on the ninth tee during the final round of the Visit Knoxville Open 2025 at Holston Hills Country Club on May 25, 2025 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
Andrew Kozan returns to the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, where he'll compete at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina, from June 5-8. Kozan aims to improve upon his previous performances in this event.
Kozan's recent history at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T42
|68-65-70-72
|-10
|2023
|T52
|71-65-69-72
|-8
At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- In Kozan's most recent appearance at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, in 2024, he finished tied for 42nd after posting a score of 10-under.
- Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.
Kozan's recent performances
- Kozan has not recorded any top-20 finishes in his last ten performances.
Kozan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Kozan's advanced stats and rankings
- No advanced stats are available for Kozan's recent performances.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kozan as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
