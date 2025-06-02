Alistair Docherty betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
Alistair Docherty plays his tee shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH 2025 at Raleigh Country Club on May 29, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
Alistair Docherty will tee off at Thornblade Club June 5-8 for the 2025 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX. He'll be looking to improve on his previous performances at this event.
Docherty's recent history at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|73-69
|-1
|2023
|MC
|74-64
|-5
At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- In Docherty's most recent appearance at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.
Docherty's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|June 2, 2024
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|May 12, 2024
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|T2
|65-68-71-64
|-16
|--
Docherty's recent performances
- Docherty has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.
Docherty's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.147
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.879
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-1.156
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.301
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-2.190
|-
Docherty's advanced stats and rankings
- Docherty has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.147 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Docherty is sporting a -0.879 mark.
- On the greens, Docherty has delivered a -0.301 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season.
- Docherty's average Driving Distance is 322.5 yards.
- He has a Greens in Regulation percentage of 58.33% and a Putts Per Round average of 29.50.
- Docherty has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.67% and breaks par 11.11% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Docherty as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
