Steven Fisk betting profile: 3M Open
1 Min Read
Steven Fisk of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Steven Fisk is set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota, from July 24-27, 2025, for the 3M Open. This will be Fisk's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the 3M Open
- This is Fisk's first time competing in the 3M Open in the past five years.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Fisk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T28
|66-70-72-71
|-1
|16.956
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T43
|67-69-71-65
|-8
|11.625
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T66
|70-68-71-74
|+3
|3.500
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T13
|70-68-67-68
|-11
|30.143
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T24
|63-70-63-72
|-20
|9.250
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T33
|68-72-74-75
|+1
|20.071
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
Fisk's recent performances
- Fisk has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he tied for 13th with a score of 11-under.
- Fisk has an average of 0.446 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.162 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fisk has averaged 0.173 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fisk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|25
|0.382
|0.446
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|39
|0.317
|0.026
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|70
|0.065
|-0.137
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|165
|-0.531
|-0.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|78
|0.233
|0.173
Fisk's advanced stats and rankings
- Fisk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.382 (25th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.2 yards ranks 19th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fisk is sporting a 0.317 mark that ranks 39th on TOUR. He ranks fifth with a 70.86% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fisk has delivered a -0.531 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 165th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 173rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.94, and he ranks 128th by breaking par 20.75% of the time.
- Fisk has accumulated 238 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 136th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fisk as of the start of the 3M Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.