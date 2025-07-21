PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Steven Fisk betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Steven Fisk of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Steven Fisk of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

    Steven Fisk is set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota, from July 24-27, 2025, for the 3M Open. This will be Fisk's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Fisk at the 3M Open.

    At the 3M Open

    • This is Fisk's first time competing in the 3M Open in the past five years.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Fisk's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT2866-70-72-71-116.956
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC68-74E--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC69-72-3--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT4367-69-71-65-811.625
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT6670-68-71-74+33.500
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1370-68-67-68-1130.143
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2463-70-63-72-209.250
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT3368-72-74-75+120.071
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-67-2--

    Fisk's recent performances

    • Fisk has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he tied for 13th with a score of 11-under.
    • Fisk has an average of 0.446 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.162 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fisk has averaged 0.173 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fisk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee250.3820.446
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green390.3170.026
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green700.065-0.137
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting165-0.531-0.162
    Average Strokes Gained: Total780.2330.173

    Fisk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fisk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.382 (25th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.2 yards ranks 19th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fisk is sporting a 0.317 mark that ranks 39th on TOUR. He ranks fifth with a 70.86% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fisk has delivered a -0.531 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 165th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 173rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.94, and he ranks 128th by breaking par 20.75% of the time.
    • Fisk has accumulated 238 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 136th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fisk as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 21, 2025

    Purse breakdown: What are the payouts for 3M Open?

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jul 21, 2025

    Monday qualifiers: Track scores for 3M Open qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Image for article.
    Jul 21, 2025

    PGA TOUR Champions announces new event, Portugal Invitational

    Latest
    Official

    The Open Championship

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    2

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    3

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T4

    CHN
    H. Li
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    T7

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T7

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T7

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T10

    USA
    B. DeChambeau
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -7

    T10

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T10

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T10

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T14

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T14

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW