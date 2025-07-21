Steven Fisk betting profile: 3M Open

Fisk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.382 (25th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.2 yards ranks 19th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fisk is sporting a 0.317 mark that ranks 39th on TOUR. He ranks fifth with a 70.86% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Fisk has delivered a -0.531 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 165th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 173rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.94, and he ranks 128th by breaking par 20.75% of the time.