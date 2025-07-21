Noah Goodwin betting profile: 3M Open

Goodwin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.067 (120th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.9 yards ranks 94th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Goodwin sports a -0.377 mark that ranks 155th on TOUR. He ranks 134th with a 64.07% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Goodwin has delivered a -0.005 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 97th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 101st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranks 131st by breaking par 20.62% of the time.