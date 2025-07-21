PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Noah Goodwin betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Noah Goodwin of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 04, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)

Noah Goodwin of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 04, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    The 3M Open is set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota from July 24-27, 2025. Noah Goodwin will be making his debut at this tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Goodwin at the 3M Open.

    At the 3M Open

    • This is Goodwin's first time competing in the 3M Open in the past five years.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Goodwin's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT5068-73-72-71+44.823
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC71-75+4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC70-72-2--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT1869-67-68-64-1244.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-72+1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-74+3--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-70-9--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC69-74-1--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT5671-70-73-79+55.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-68-1--

    Goodwin's recent performances

    • Goodwin has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 12-under.
    • Goodwin has an average of 0.099 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.443 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Goodwin has averaged -0.450 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Goodwin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120-0.0670.099
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green155-0.377-0.819
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green129-0.102-0.174
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting97-0.0050.443
    Average Strokes Gained: Total151-0.551-0.450

    Goodwin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Goodwin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.067 (120th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.9 yards ranks 94th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Goodwin sports a -0.377 mark that ranks 155th on TOUR. He ranks 134th with a 64.07% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Goodwin has delivered a -0.005 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 97th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 101st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranks 131st by breaking par 20.62% of the time.
    • Goodwin has accumulated 111 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 168th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Goodwin as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 21, 2025

    Purse breakdown: What are the payouts for 3M Open?

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jul 21, 2025

    Monday qualifiers: Track scores for 3M Open qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Image for article.
    Jul 21, 2025

    PGA TOUR Champions announces new event, Portugal Invitational

    Latest
    Official

    The Open Championship

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    2

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    3

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T4

    CHN
    H. Li
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    T7

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T7

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T7

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T10

    USA
    B. DeChambeau
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -7

    T10

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T10

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T10

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T14

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T14

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW