Noah Goodwin betting profile: 3M Open
Noah Goodwin of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 04, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)
The 3M Open is set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota from July 24-27, 2025. Noah Goodwin will be making his debut at this tournament in the past five years.
At the 3M Open
- This is Goodwin's first time competing in the 3M Open in the past five years.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Goodwin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T50
|68-73-72-71
|+4
|4.823
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T18
|69-67-68-64
|-12
|44.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-70
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T56
|71-70-73-79
|+5
|5.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
Goodwin's recent performances
- Goodwin has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 12-under.
- Goodwin has an average of 0.099 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.443 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Goodwin has averaged -0.450 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Goodwin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|120
|-0.067
|0.099
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|155
|-0.377
|-0.819
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|129
|-0.102
|-0.174
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|97
|-0.005
|0.443
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|151
|-0.551
|-0.450
Goodwin's advanced stats and rankings
- Goodwin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.067 (120th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.9 yards ranks 94th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Goodwin sports a -0.377 mark that ranks 155th on TOUR. He ranks 134th with a 64.07% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Goodwin has delivered a -0.005 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 97th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 101st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranks 131st by breaking par 20.62% of the time.
- Goodwin has accumulated 111 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 168th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Goodwin as of the start of the 3M Open.
