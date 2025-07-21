Seamus Power betting profile: 3M Open
Seamus Power of Ireland plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Seamus Power returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Power looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 37th at 7-under.
Power's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T37
|69-68-69-71
|-7
|2020
|MC
|68-78
|+4
At the 3M Open
- In Power's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 37th after posting a score of 7-under.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Power's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T44
|67-66-68-75
|-8
|9.300
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T59
|73-67-69-73
|+2
|4.600
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T34
|64-76-69-69
|-6
|13.067
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T18
|67-68-71-73
|-9
|27.006
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
Power's recent performances
- Power has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 9-under.
- Power has an average of -0.545 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.652 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Power has averaged -0.764 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Power's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|123
|-0.117
|-0.545
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|82
|0.109
|0.116
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|41
|0.177
|0.319
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|151
|-0.366
|-0.652
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|130
|-0.198
|-0.764
Power's advanced stats and rankings
- Power has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.117 (123rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.0 yards ranks 121st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Power sports a 0.109 mark that ranks 82nd on TOUR. He ranks 96th with a 65.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Power has delivered a -0.366 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 151st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 114th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.12, and he ranks 152nd by breaking par 19.78% of the time.
- Power has accumulated 246 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 133rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of the 3M Open.
