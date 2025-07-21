PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Seamus Power betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Seamus Power of Ireland plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)



    Seamus Power returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Power looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 37th at 7-under.

    Latest odds for Power at the 3M Open.

    Power's recent history at the 3M Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3769-68-69-71-7
    2020MC68-78+4

    At the 3M Open

    • In Power's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 37th after posting a score of 7-under.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Power's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC74-73+7--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT4467-66-68-75-89.300
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC73-71E--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT5973-67-69-73+24.600
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC72-74+4--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3464-76-69-69-613.067
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-71-3--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1867-68-71-73-927.006
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC72-76+4--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-69-2--

    Power's recent performances

    • Power has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 9-under.
    • Power has an average of -0.545 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.652 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Power has averaged -0.764 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Power's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee123-0.117-0.545
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green820.1090.116
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green410.1770.319
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting151-0.366-0.652
    Average Strokes Gained: Total130-0.198-0.764

    Power's advanced stats and rankings

    • Power has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.117 (123rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.0 yards ranks 121st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Power sports a 0.109 mark that ranks 82nd on TOUR. He ranks 96th with a 65.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Power has delivered a -0.366 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 151st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 114th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.12, and he ranks 152nd by breaking par 19.78% of the time.
    • Power has accumulated 246 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 133rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

